South African taxis block roads to main airport in Uber protest
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
Already home to the Las Vegas strip with its casinos and high-stakes games, Nevada on Tuesday became the first state where residents can legally play poker online for money.
Station Casinos went live with UltimatePoker.com after Nevada legalized online poker in February. New Jersey and Delaware have legalized online gambling, which could eventually generate billions of dollars in revenue for companies and local governments.
UlimatePoker.com will operate under a 30-day license, said A.G. Burnett, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, while the site works out "the kinks" before getting a formal license that he said would likely be granted.
"We have others right behind them," said Burnett.
Players compete in nightly games with a prize pool of $1,000 (643.71 pounds) and a pair of $10,000 Sunday games, according to the site, which is operated by Station Casinos' subsidiary, Ultimate Gaming.
Players must be at least 21 years old and residents of Nevada.
"Other states will be watching Nevada closely to see whether it can effectively implement technology solutions that allow gambling businesses licensed there to identify the age, identity and location of their customers," Chris Krafcik, North America research director online gaming analysts Gambling Compliance, said in an email.
Internet betting was banned by Congress in 2006, but tax-hungry states are now relaxing rules.
Players put money into the pot through bank wire, mailed checks or by withdrawing cash at one of 16 Station casinos.
The site will be marketed with Ultimate Fighting Championship, the mixed martial arts competition that is operated by Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, brothers who also control Station Casinos.
(Reporting by Ronald Grover in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
NEW YORK Capital One Financial Corp has developed a "chatbot" named Eno, an automated program that can communicate with the bank's customers via text message to give them information on their accounts and help them make credit card payments from their smartphone.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.