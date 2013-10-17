Banks, miners lift FTSE to six-week high
LONDON Britain's top share index hit a six-week high on Wednesday, with commodities-related stocks tracking stronger metals, while banks gained on expectations of further hikes in U.S. interest rates.
LONDON Gambling firm Rank Group (RNK.L) warned its first half profit will be lower than last year, dragging down its full-year expectations after revenues fell during the summer and a disappointing performance at its bingo chain Mecca.
Rank, majority-owned by Malaysia's Guoco Group (0053.HK), said it will be taking action to cut costs after like-for-like revenues fell 7 percent in the 15 weeks to October 13.
"The board anticipates operating profit for the full year to be marginally below market expectations," Rank said in a trading statement, forecasting a stronger second half to its financial year.
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; editing by Keith Weir)
