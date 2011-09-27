LONDON British video games retailer Game Group GMG.L posted wider first-half losses as the firm battled feeble consumer confidence amid tough macro headwinds and a soft games market.

Game, which sells computer and video games, consoles and accessories from about 1,300 stores in nine European markets and Australia, said on Tuesday it made a loss before tax of 51.5 million pounds in the six months to July 31.

That compares with a loss of 21.5 million pounds in the same period last year.

Game, which traditionally makes its profit in the second half of the year when sales are helped by the crucial Christmas trading period, predicted that trading conditions will remain tough for the rest of the year.

"We are determined to again outperform a difficult market this Christmas, by using our unique specialist position to give customers the very best choice and value," Chief Executive Ian Shepherd said in a statement.

Delivering its revenue and margin targets would require a return of consumer confidence by the festive season and successful launches of major upcoming titles, Game said.

Key games launching by Christmas include Call of Duty:Modern Warfare 3, FIFA 12 and Legend of Zelda:Skyward Sword.

Few major titles have come to market over the first half, with only crime-solving game LA Noire notching up significant sales, and with sales of the Nintendo 3DS handheld disappointing [ID:nL3E7KD0OK]

The company opted to maintain its interim dividend at the 1.88 pence per share level which it said reflected its confidence in the firm's strategic direction despite what it called "a very tough year for the video games industry."

The firm unveiled a strategy in February aimed at avoiding the fate of other struggling specialist retailers such as music and books group HMV HMV.L, which have been hit hard by cut-price competition from supermarket groups and Internet retailers.

Game is closing unprofitable stores and looking to expand online to accommodate growth in digital gaming. Online sales were up 0.4 percent in the 34 weeks to September 24, compared to a fall in total group sales of 11.4 percent.

Last Friday the company announced a strategic partnership with OnLive, a video game streaming service.

Shares in Game, which have lost two thirds of their value over the last year, closed Monday at 22 pence, valuing the business at about 76.4 million pounds.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)