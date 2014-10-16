Video games retailer Game Digital Plc, which went public in June, reported a full-year profit versus a loss last year, benefiting from strong demand for new Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.

Pretax profit stood at 7.3 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended July 26 from a loss of 15.4 million pounds a year earlier.

The company said total sales increased 31 percent to 862 million pounds.

