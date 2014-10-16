Oracle reports better-than-expected profit, revenue
Business software maker Oracle Corp reported better-than-expected rise in quarterly adjusted revenue and profit as the company benefits from its transition to cloud-based products.
Video games retailer Game Digital Plc, which went public in June, reported a full-year profit versus a loss last year, benefiting from strong demand for new Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.
Pretax profit stood at 7.3 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended July 26 from a loss of 15.4 million pounds a year earlier.
The company said total sales increased 31 percent to 862 million pounds.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
GoPro Inc on Wednesday estimated its first-quarter revenue at the top end of its forecast of $190 million-$210 million, and said it would cut about 270 jobs to reduce expenses.
SAN FRANCISCO WhatsApp and Telegram patched flaws in their popular instant messaging applications after security researchers showed that they could seize control of user accounts.