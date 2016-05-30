The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French media group Vivendi controls more than 50 percent of Gameloft's shares following the unsolicited bid it launched for the mobile video games maker in February, French business daily Les Echos reported on Monday.

The final results of Vivendi's tender offer, which ended on May 27, will be known this week.

Vivendi was a step closer to taking control of Gameloft a week ago after U.S.-based hedge fund Amber Capital agreed to tender its entire stake in the company.

Together, Vivendi and Amber held close to 44 percent of Gameloft, about twice that of the founding Guillemot family, which strongly opposes Vivendi's bid.

A spokesman for Gameloft was not available for immediate comment. Vivendi declined to comment.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Bate Felix and Jason Neely)