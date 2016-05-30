Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost
LONDON Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Thursday, as shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser jumped on M&A-related news and energy and mining sectors were also strong.
PARIS French media group Vivendi controls more than 50 percent of Gameloft's shares following the unsolicited bid it launched for the mobile video games maker in February, French business daily Les Echos reported on Monday.
The final results of Vivendi's tender offer, which ended on May 27, will be known this week.
Vivendi was a step closer to taking control of Gameloft a week ago after U.S.-based hedge fund Amber Capital agreed to tender its entire stake in the company.
Together, Vivendi and Amber held close to 44 percent of Gameloft, about twice that of the founding Guillemot family, which strongly opposes Vivendi's bid.
A spokesman for Gameloft was not available for immediate comment. Vivendi declined to comment.
(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Bate Felix and Jason Neely)
LONDON Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Thursday, as shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser jumped on M&A-related news and energy and mining sectors were also strong.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are set to approve ChemChina's [CNNCC.UL] $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta after the Chinese company agreed to sell some products, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is close to selling assets totalling $5 billion to cut debt following its acquisition of BG Group, the oil major said on Thursday as it reported its lowest full-year earnings in more than a decade.