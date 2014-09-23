Gold medallist Ye Shiwen of China competes in the women's 400m individual medley final swimming competition at the Munhak Park Tae-hwan Aquatics Center during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

INCHEON South Korea China proved they are still the Asian Games gold standard in the pool by scooping six swimming titles on Tuesday, while the first doping test of the 17th Asiad also came to light with a Tajikistan football player testing positive.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said in a statement that Khurshed Beknazarov had tested positive for a stimulant and had been thrown out of the Games.

"His urine specimen collected on 14 September 2014 after the competition was found to contain methylhexaneamine, a prohibited substance in the WADA Prohibited List 2014," the OCA said.

Beknazarov, who played in Tajikistan's 1-0 win over Singapore in the football preliminaries that day, also had his accreditation withdrawn, the OCA added.

On the fourth day of competition in Incheon, China's sleek swimmers and sharp shooters helped them reach the 40 gold medal mark, while hosts South Korea kept their noses in front of fierce rivals Japan.

South Korea, who are aiming to finish runner-up to China for a fifth straight Games and win 90 gold medals, have earned 19 so far, three more than third-placed Japan.

The powerhouse countries of Northeast Asia may one day have a major rival to worry about from the south, with Australia welcoming the idea of possibly competing at future Asian Games.

Asian Olympic officials have agreed to let Oceania nations join them in smaller multi-sports events and while there are no firm plans to allow Oceania countries to compete at the main Asian Games, the Olympic Council of Asia has opened the door.

"We would definitely be interested in competing in the Asian Games," Australian Olympic Committee spokesman Mike Tancred told Reuters.

"We would view the Asian Winter Games as another opportunity to further develop our young skaters, alpine and freestyle athletes. It would be of particular interest because of Pyeongchang 2018 and with Beijing bidding for the 2022 Games."

OLYMPIC CLASS

Competition from Australian swimmers would undoubtedly make life more difficult at the Asian Games, but with a squad boasting Olympic champions Sun Yang and Ye Shiwen and a slew of emerging stars the Chinese won't be losing any sleep just yet.

Sun and Ye showed their Olympic class by cruising to victory while China also offered a sneak peek of their next wave of potential champions with teenager Shen Duo picking up her third gold and Chen Xinyi, Fu Yuanhui and Ning Zetao getting their first.

The only blemish on an otherwise perfect night in the pool for China came in the men's 200m breaststroke, where Kazakhstan teenager Dmitry Balandin slashed nearly six seconds off his best time to win gold.

"I'm tired," said Balandin. "But today was my best day. I am happy this time."

The same situation played out at the Ongnyeon International Shooting Range, where the Kazakh women's trap team prevented a Chinese clean sweep.

SECRET OF SUCCESS

While China continues to gorge on gold, Thailand savoured its first success when Yannaphon Larp Apharat won the men's bowling singles title, and Abdullah Kh Kh H M Almezayen struck gold for Kuwait in the men's squash final.

On the women's side, Malaysia's Nicol David captured her fourth singles title, 16 years after winning her first in Bangkok in 1998, and hinted that squash's campaign to get on the Olympic programme in 2020 might not be dead after all.

"Maybe there's a chance or not, we just have to wait and see," the 31-year-old said. "I hope to be involved some way to help the sport get in, even if I'm not competing anymore.

"I just want to see a squash player on the medal podium at the Olympics."

North Korean weightlifters are becoming more used to the podium, and after winning three Olympic gold medals in London two years ago, they have already won three golds and broken three world records in South Korea.

The secret to that success?

"Have you ever heard that an egg can break a stone?" Om Yun Chol asked journalists at a news conference on Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had the answer, he said.

"The respected marshal has told us that if we add an idea to an egg... we can break the stone with that egg."

Compatriot and fellow record breaker Kim Un Guk said North Korea's leader had helped him overcome injury, adding: "So, the warm care and great love of Respected Marshal Kim Jong Un has given me the opportunity to be the champion."

While North Korean lifters are thriving on love, eggs and ideas, Taiwan's Lin Tzu Chi benefited from having a strong rival push her all the way in the -63kg category.

Lin set world records in the clean and jerk and overall lift on her way to winning gold and thanked Chinese rival Deng Wei for spurring her on.

"Thank you, China, for being a good enemy that helped me try harder," she said at a media conference.

South Korea enjoyed the perfect end to the action on Tuesday when their men's badminton team stunned China to take gold.

(Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)