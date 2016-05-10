Preparation for the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta is on track and all construction work will be completed on time, an Indonesian government minister said on Tuesday.

Minister of Public Works and Housing Basuki Hadimoeljono said in a statement released by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) renovations, including to the Indonesian capital's main stadium, were set to be completed by July 2017.

"I want to convince you that our preparations are on the right track," Basuki said in the statement.

Basuki attended the OCA Athletes’ Committee meeting in Jakarta on Tuesday where he gave an update on works at the Athletes' Village and 14 venues inside the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) sports complex.

Some 10,000 athletes from 45 countries and regions are expected to take part in the 18th Asian Games.

The minister said he had met with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo two weeks ago and discussed plans for the venues, including the main stadium, which was built for the 1962 Asian Games.

"Please believe us that we are going to stick to our schedule," said Basuki. "We are going to fulfil our target, not only the venues but the surroundings, to provide open space in the city."

