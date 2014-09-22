INCHEON South Korea Asian Games judges overturned their decision to disqualify China from the women's 10 metre air rifle team event at the Asian Games on Monday, giving Zhang Binbin, Yi Shiling and Wu Liuxi the gold medal and confirming their world record.

The Chinese had claimed gold with a total score of 1,253.8 points at the Ongnyeon International Shooting Range, improving on the world record 1,253.7 shot by their compatriots in Tehran last year.

However, the Chinese were then controversially disqualified after judges ruled Zhang's rifle had violated regulations concerning maximum weight limits.

Zhang said she had faith the Chinese appeal would be successful and she was proved correct after judges later overturned the disqualification.

"I believed everything that I did was right. So I tried not to worry about it," said Zhang, who would not have been able to compete for the individual title if the disqualification stood.

"I had faith that I would advance to the finals, and I kept telling myself that," she added.

Following her reinstatement, Zhang shot for her second gold of the day in the individual final but was upstaged by Iran's Najmeh Khedmati and Narjes Andevari Emamgholinejad, who won gold and silver. Zhang settled for bronze.

Iran also took silver behind China in the team event, but the colour of the medal was not to Elaheh Ahmadi's liking.

"I'm not satisfied with the results. This is because my shooting speed has become slower after I gave birth to my baby," she said.

Hosts South Korea kept pace with China at the top of the overall medals table with gold, their 13th of the Asiad, in the women's 25m pistol team event.

(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)