Taiwan's Lin Tzu Chi reacts after setting a new Asian Games record of 116kg in the women's 63kg snatch weightlifting competition at the Moonlight Festival Garden during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

INCHEON South Korea Taiwan's Lin Tzu Chi set world records in the clean and jerk and overall lift on her way to winning weightlifting gold in the -63kg category at the Asian Games on Tuesday.

Lin hoisted 145 kilograms with her final lift, adding 2kg to Kazakh Maiya Maneza's record set in 2010 in Turkey. Added to her 116kg in the snatch component, that gave her an overall total of 261kg and another world record.

The new overall mark was 4kg more than the 257kg China's Liu Haixia lifted in Thailand in 2007.

China's Deng Wei took the silver after pushing Lin all the way. She finished with a combined 259kg, while Jo Pok Hyang of North Korea took bronze on 247kg.

Lin said the competition from Deng had pushed her hard.

"Thank you, China, for being a good enemy that helped me try harder," she said at a media conference.

Deng denied there had been coaching miscues that had caused Chinese athletes to miss out on weightlifting gold in Incheon.

"No mistakes. We tried our best, but our opponents were stronger," she added.

North Korean lifter Jo suffered an injury in the snatch component that limited her in the clean and jerk.

"Although I got hurt during the snatch I absolutely wanted to compensate by holding in the pain and go as far as to challenge the world record in the clean and jerk," said a tearful Jo.

"The amount of sweat and effort I put into this is not enough compared to the result," she said of her bronze.

