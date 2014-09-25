INCHEON South Korea Kim Un Ju became the latest North Korean weightlifter to set a world record at the Asian Games during her gold medal winning effort in the women's 75kg category on Thursday.

Kim bettered Russian Nadezhda Yevstyukhina's clean and jerk record by 1kg with a lift of 164kg after earlier managing 128kg in the snatch.

Her combined total of 292kg also set a new Asian Games record as the country earned its fourth weightlifting gold medal at Incheon.

"Thank you for cheering me on. Thanks to the people cheering for me, I gathered strength," Kim told reporters. "Even if it's just a little bit, I wanted to bring happiness to the people who supported me and to our Marshall (Kim Jong Un)."

Previously at the Games, North Korean men Kim Un Guk and Om Yun Chol also broke world records competing in the 62kg category and 56kg category respectively.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)