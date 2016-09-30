Birmingham is entering the race to stage the 2026 Commonwealth Games with the British city's council leader saying the event would provide an enormous boost to the region's economy.

The West Midlands city, which hosted two games for last year's Rugby World Cup, staged a Diamond League meeting earlier this year and will also provide the venue for the world indoor athletics championships in 2018.

"We have proven ourselves to be warm, welcoming and friendly hosts to a number of international events in recent years," Birmingham council leader John Clancy told British media.

"In addition to the huge economic impact, these events showcase the very best of our city and wider region to the world."

Liverpool was also planning a rival bid for the same event, according to British media reports.

The Commonwealth Games are held every four years and feature athletes from more than 50 countries, mostly former British colonies.

Australia's Gold Coast will host the 2018 Commonwealth Games before the South African city of Durban stages the event four years later.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)