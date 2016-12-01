South Africa remain "fully committed" to hosting the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Durban despite falling short of requirements, officials said, adding they were still in talks with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) over their bid.

The comments came on Wednesday, the deadline to resolve a number of issues, such as failing to have a local organising committee set up within 180 days of winning the bid on April 1, 2014 and not depositing an initial payment of $1.79 million.

Durban remains the only city with a confirmed bid after Edmonton in Canada withdrew in February.

While South Africa said details from ongoing talks could not be revealed, the CGF insisted that Nov. 30 was merely a deadline and not a day for announcements.

"The South African government is still fully committed on hosting the Games," Esethu Hasane, spokesperson for the Department of Sport and Recreation, was quoted as saying by China's Xinhua News Agency.

"Unfortunately, now the Department is not in a position to be making any pronouncements on ongoing talks."

If Durban goes on to host the event, the Commonwealth Games will travel to Africa for the first time in its history.

The 2018 Games will be held at Gold Coast, Australia.

