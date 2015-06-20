Austria's Beate Schrott (L) competes with Nigeria's Seun Adigun in their round 1 women's 100m hurdles heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

BAKU Qualification for the 2016 Rio Olympics and not an European Games gold medal will be on Austria's Beate Schrott's mind when the heavy favourite competes in the 100 metre hurdles in Baku on Monday.

London Olympic finalist Schrott's personal best is over a second quicker than that of her closest rival in a field which is made up of athletes from the third tier of the European Athletics Team Championship.

In the 2012 Olympic games, Schrott ran an Austrian national-record 12.82 seconds but, after an injury-plagued two seasons, she said her primary focus in the Azeri capital was breaking the 13-second barrier required to qualify for Rio and the World Championships in Beijing later this year.

"I haven't thought about a medal at all," Schrott told reporters after training at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday. "My major goal is just to get back into race rhythm and get going again towards the Rio qualifying standard.

"Of course, I hope to get as many points for my team as possible, but mostly I would like to run a decent time, maybe a season's best. Every time I run I am trying to get the Rio qualifying time.

"My main aim on Monday is just to get back to competitive action. After three weeks off I am not 100 per cent but I am trying to get back there. My coach tells me I can run under 13 seconds. I just need to be patient. It's a bit of a mental thing."

Austria are among the favourites to top the podium with the highest four ranked nations at the end of two days competition securing promotion to the second tier.

"It's very important for us to get back up, 100 per cent that is our goal," the 27-year-old added.

"Of course, the team championships are always a big motivation for us because it is our only team event so it is a very different spirit. We support each other all the time here. It is a very special vibe."

(Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)