Russian President Vladimir Putin (R), IOC president Thomas Bach (2nd R) and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (L) attend the opening ceremony for the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

BAKU International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach praised the “power of sport” in transcending political and cultural differences at the inaugural European Games.

Bach attended the Games’ extravagant opening ceremony, headlined by six-time Grammy award winner Lady Gaga, on Friday alongside a number of heads of state and IOC officials.

He was also present at the triathlon, karate and wrestling events and praised the way in which sport had unified nations embroiled in tense political relations.

“We see Russian athletes competing alongside Ukrainians. There are Serbian and Kosovan teams in these Games, and we see Armenian athletes alongside their hosts from Azerbaijan. All these athletes marched together at the Opening Ceremony,” Bach said in an official statement on Sunday.

“This is the power of sport to bring people together regardless of background, belief or nationality. This is something that sport can do, and maybe something that only sport can do.

“The Opening Ceremony was truly spectacular, full of history, symbolism and culture. The Ceremony and the whole organisation of the European Games reflect the magnificent job the organisers have done in such a short period of time. It has been a great achievement.”

Almost 6,000 athletes will compete across 20 sports, including 16 Olympic events, at the Games which run to June 28.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward; Editing by Ken Ferris)