Joao Silva of Portugal, Gordon Benson of Britain and Rostyslav Pevtsov (L-R) of Azerbaijan react on the podium after the men's triathlon competition at the Bilgah Beach during the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Gordon Benson of Britain reacts as he crosses the finish line at the men's triathlon competition at the Bilgah Beach during the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Gordon Benson (R) of Britain competes during the men's triathlon competition at the Bilgah Beach during the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Gordon Benson of Britain reacts after wnning the men's triathlon competition at the Bilgah Beach during the 1st European Games in Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14 , 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

BAKU Gordon Benson overcame sweltering heat to win Great Britain's first European Games gold medal and secured a third qualification berth for the 2016 Rio Olympics after victory in the men's triathlon on Sunday.

Temperatures crossed 30 degrees Celsius but, after a tight swim and cycle, Benson eased ahead during the run and had time to canter across the finish at Baku's Bilgah Beach holding a Union Jack flag in a time of one hour, 48 minutes, 31 seconds.

Portugal's Joao Silva finished strongly and looked to be gaining on Benson but eventually finished 11 seconds adrift to win silver while home favourite Rostyslav Pevtsov claimed bronze.

Brothers Alistair, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist and 2009 and 2011 World Champion, and Jonathan Brownlee, the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist and world Champion, will also compete in the triathlon at the Rio Olympics.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)