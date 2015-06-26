BAKU Russian boxer Gasan Gimbatov was taken to hospital on Friday after suffering head injuries during his gold medal bout against Britain's Joe Joyce at the inaugural European Games.

Gimbatov won silver in the super heavyweight division but was unable to attend the medal ceremony having been taken to hospital for scans after he was struck with a string of powerful blows in the second round of his defeat by Joyce.

"We sent the boxer to hospital No.1 for examination by a neurologist for possible head trauma and concussion,” Gunay Ibrahimov, chief medical officer at the Crystal Hall venue told reporters.

"The CT scans have revealed no major findings, but the boxer is being kept in hospital overnight for observation."

(Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Ken Ferris)