BAKU A British worker employed by the ceremonies production company at the European Games died in a traffic accident in the Azeri capital on Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness that FiveCurrents confirms that a member of its production team died following a traffic incident on Baku's Heydar Aliyev Prospekti on 23 June," the company said in a statement released by Baku 2015 organisers on Wednesday.

"The team member was a British citizen who worked for a company contracted by FiveCurrents, the Baku 2015 Ceremonies production company.

"Three other team members also required immediate hospital treatment after the incident and will be repatriated so they can receive further medical attention."

Three Austrian synchronised swimmers were hurt when they were hit by a shuttle bus in the European Games athletes' village on June 11, a day before the Games started, with one of the teenagers suffering multiple injuries.

The incident occurred with the three women walking on the pavement in the sprawling athletes' village when the bus hit them, according to the Austrian team.

(Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)