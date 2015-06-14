BAKU Improved transport systems have been put in place to avoid repeat of an accident which saw an Austrian synchronised swimmer left with spinal injuries after a crash with a shuttle bus in the athletes' village, European Games organisers said on Sunday.

Vanessa Sahinovic was one of three 15-year-old swimmers injured as they walked along the pavement on Thursday, a day before the event's opening ceremony.

Sahinovic was flown back to Vienna on the day of the incident where multiple fractures to her hip and thigh region and a damaged spine were operated on all night.

Team mate Luna Pajer suffered a broken arm and was also flown home while a third swimmer, Verena Breit, received treatment in Baku before returning to the athletes village.

Games organisers confirmed a police investigation had been launched and have since said improved systems had been implemented across the city to avoid a repeat.

"Yes there have been changes made (to our transport policy). Immediately there was a review of all transportation," Baku 2015 chief operating officer Simon Clegg told reporters.

"Not only at the athletes village and the media village but at the venues.

"Where appropriate we have additional water-filled and concrete bollards which were put in place over night.

"In addition all of the drivers, not just the bus drivers, but also those driving the TX system (an internal taxi shuttle system) have been advised of the situation and instructed to follow the very clear instructions they were given regarding transportation to and from the venues."

The inaugural European Games, which began on Friday, runs to June 28.

