Brazil's Cesar Cielo celebrates after he and his teammates won the men's 4x100m medley relay final at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara October 16, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

GUADALAJARA Brazil snatched the limelight from the United States in the Pan-American Games pool Sunday with gold medals for Cesar Cielo, Felipe Franca and their 4x100 metres relay quartet.

World record holder Cielo won the 100 freestyle, breaking his Games record with a time of 47.84 seconds, well down on his world record set in Rome in 2009 of 46.91.

"What I've done at altitude shows I'm in good shape," the Olympic and world 50m champion said after his win in Guadalajara, 1,500m above sea level.

U.S. swimmers failed to make the podium with Cuba's Hanser Garcia second and Shaune Fraser of Cayman Islands third.

Franca came in ahead of compatriot Felipe Lima in a Brazilian one-two in the 100m backstroke leaving American Marcus James Titus to pick up the bronze.

The Brazilians then beat the United States into second place in the relay with Venezuela third.

The Americans, who won four gold medals in the pool on Saturday, took their tally to six including Catherine Breed's victory in the 200m freestyle.

Rachel Bootsma won the women's 100 backstroke in a Games record of one minute, 00.37 seconds.

COLOMBIAN CONTROL

In the cycling, Colombia continued to dominate with victories in the men's and women's time trials.

After Hector Paez's victory in the mountain bike cross country race Saturday, Maria Luisa Calle and Marlon Perez took the gold medals on offer on a street circuit in the city.

Argentina's Matias Medici, silver winner, said: "It was a very tight race, most of the time we were side-by-side, but at the end, he put in a bit more than I did, so he won the gold."

American Daryl Lee Szarenski picked up his third Pan-Am gold medal in shooting when he won the 10m air pistol competition with a Games record 681.7 points.

He had previously won the 10m event in Winnipeg in 1999 and the 50 in Santo Domingo in 2003.

Canada's Dorothy Ludwig snatched victory at the last gasp in the women's 10m from Venezuelan Maribel Pineda, who had led qualifying and was in front until the final round. Ludwig scored 476.8 points to Pineda's 476.7. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)