GUADALAJARA, Mexico Brazil's Olympic long jump champion Maurren Maggi and heptathlete Lucimara da Silva bounced back from disappointments to win gold medals at the Pan-American Games Wednesday.

The United States had two successes with Kibwe Johnson winning the hammer throw with a Games record 79.63 metres and Yvette Lewis taking gold in the 100 metres hurdles.

Maggi, a dismal last in the world championships in Daegu in August, won her third consecutive Pan-Am title.

"It was brilliant. For me, 6.80 metres was already very good. To have jumped 6.94 and finish the year with my best of the season was perfect," Maggi told reporters.

"It showed that I'm good, that there's still a lot I can achieve. I feel whole," added the 35-year-old, who missed the 2003 Games because of a doping suspension but added to her 1999 and 2007 victories.

Maggi said three Pan-Am titles was more important to her than winning the world title, adding she had her eyes on the next Games in Toronto and the Olympics at home in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 after going to London next year.

Da Silva, who tested positive for the blood booster EPO in 2009, completed a two-year suspension this year.

She dominated the heptathlon from the start, winning the first two events, the 100 metres hurdles and high jump.

She was also first in the long jump and her lowest placing was fourth in the 800 metres that closed the competition she took with 6,133 points.

Leandro Oliveira made it three gold medals for Brazil on the third day of athletics at the Telmex stadium with victory in an extremely tight 1,500 metres in a time of three minutes 53.44 seconds.

"It's a dream," Oliveira told reporters. "I really wanted to win this. All the athletes were very well prepared and I'm not fast so it's a dream (to have done it)."

Johnson, silver medallist at the previous Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2007, won his first gold medal at an international meeting with a throw two centimetres better than the Games record set by compatriot Lance Deal in Winnipeg in 1999.

Cuba's Lesyani Mayor won the women's high jump with a leap of 1.89 metres, Costa Rican Nery Brenes the men's 400 metres in a time of 44.65 seconds and Yenifer Padilla of Colombia the women's 400 in 51.53.

There was a second Colombian gold with Maria Princesa Oliveros winning the women's 400 metres hurdles in a time of 56.26 seconds.

