Sanchez and Ozil contract talks are on hold, says Wenger
LONDON Contract negotiations with Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are on hold until the end of the season, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Wednesday.
Brazil's Felipe Almeida Wu took gold in the men's 10 metre air pistol at the Pan American Games on Sunday, clinching an automatic qualifying spot at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Wu, silver medallist in the air rifle at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympics, finished with a total score of 201.8 to edge out American Jay Shi, who took silver with 199.0.
Ecuador's Mario Vinueza Delgado grabbed bronze to complete the podium.
The men's air pistol is one of a handful of disciplines in 10 sports at the July 10-26 Pan Am Games which offer athletes a chance to secure spots in next year's Rio Olympics.
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.