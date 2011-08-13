Michael Fennell, president of Commonwealth Games Federation, watches upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi September 23, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur

MUMBAI Michael Fennell will retire from his role as president of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) after 17 years and is set to be replaced by Malaysia's Prince Tunku Imran, the CGF said Saturday.

Fennell, 76, who has overseen the last four Commonwealth Games, will not seek re-election at the CGF general assembly in St Kitts in November, the CGF said in a statement.

Imran, 63, who has served 11 years on the CGF board as the vice-president, was the only nominee for the top post, the statement added.

Last year's Delhi Games was probably the toughest assignment for Jamaican Fennell with chaotic preparations and a series of organizational blunders hogging the limelight in the lead-up to the event.

Indian federal agencies are still investigating the 2010 Games local organisers for corruption allegations which have transformed into major political wranglings.

The elections for the CGF executive board will be held on November 11, when the 71 member nations will also vote to decide between Australia's Gold Coast or Sri Lanka's Hambantota as to who should host the 2018 Games.

The 2014 Games will be held in Glasgow, Scotland.

