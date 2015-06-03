SINGAPORE The badminton competition at this year's Southeast Asian Games promises to be as hard fought as ever, with Indonesia's dominance set to come under threat from the presence of a women's world champion and a former men's number one.

While some events at the 11-nation multi-sports gathering lack the highest quality, badminton is not one of them as the region boasts a host of world-class players who can expect packed crowds at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from June 10-16.

Indonesia has been a global power in the sport for decades, second only to China in golds won at Olympic, Asian Games and world championship level, while their dominance at SEA Games has seen them win twice as many titles as nearest rivals Malaysia.

However, with a world championships on home soil looming in August, Indonesia is sending a youthful team to Singapore as their leading players target bigger prizes, but they are still confident of winning at least three of the seven titles on offer.

In men's singles, youngsters Jonatan Christie and Firman Abdul Kholik are snapping at the heels of their country's top players but face a challenge to usurp defending champion and world number 17 Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk of Thailand.

Malaysia's former world number one Lee Chong Wei will take part in the team event but will forgo the singles competition to complete his world championship preparations at the U.S. and Canadian Opens.

The Indonesians will target success in the men's doubles, with world number 17 pair Ricky Karanda Suwardi and Angga Pratama expected to follow up on their Singapore Open victory at the same venue in April.

The mixed doubles is also a strong discipline for Indonesia with world number nine pair Riky Widianto and Puspita Richi Dili likely to come up against 10th-ranked compatriots Praveen Jordan and Debby Susanto in the final.

THAI TARGETS

Indonesia can also expect to be fighting for top honours in the men's and women's team events but Malaysia and Thailand will be looking to claim at least one gold medal with the help of their key players.

Thailand will be targeting success in both singles events with Tanongsak considered favourite for the men's singles, while world number 18 Busanan Ongbumrungpan and Nichaon Jindapon (27) are the highest-ranked players in the women's.

The women's team looks fairly formidable too, spearheaded by 2013 world champion and world number six Ratchanok Intanon, who was hoping to target individual honours but will be forced to return to China for club commitments ahead of the singles.

Badminton Association of Thailand (BAT) secretary-general Nahathai Sornprachum expects her country's shuttlers to enjoy multiple success in Singapore.

"Although Ratchanok will play only in the team event, we still believe we have a chance of getting two gold medals," she told the Bangkok Post.

Malaysia will be hoping the ace in their pack, former world number one Lee, can help secure a men's team gold as he builds form and fitness ahead of the world championships after recently returning from a doping ban.

"I can see a difference in our team, of late. The players are united in wanting to achieve success," Lee said.

"I felt the vibe at last year's Thomas Cup finals and the recent Sudirman Cup. We're able to rise against the odds."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford)