FIFA says no word from Maradona over threat to quit
ZURICH Football's governing body FIFA said on Monday it had heard nothing official from Diego Maradona since the Argentine World Cup winner threatened last week to quit his ambassadorial role.
SINGAPORE Singapore, still stung by the vast overspend of hosting the inaugural Youth Olympics in 2010, are confident next month's Southeast Asian Games will come in on budget after a boost in sponsorship.
Toh Boon Yi, part of the local organising committee for the June 5-16 biennial Games, told reporters on Thursday that costs would stay within S$324.5 million (156 million pounds) after initial sponsorship targets of S$50 million had been exceeded.
"Thankfully, we're now in a slightly more comfortable position because of the sponsorship amount we've raised," Toh said after another partner came on board to boost sponsor income past S$70 million.
"As in all projects, it's important to have good financial discipline and framework, and we've applied all these to the running of the SEA Games."
Singapore spent close to S$400 million on the first Youth Olympics in 2010, more than three times initial budget figures, drawing some locals to label the event a waste of money.
Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has dismissed media reports suggesting he is looking for a move away from the Premier League club after he lost his place in the starting line-up to Willy Caballero last month.