SINGAPORE Floorball's Southeast Asian Games debut suffered another hiccup on Sunday when organisers were forced to switch venues because of "technical issues".

"The competition venue for floorball will now be changed to ITE College Central," organisers said in a short statement on Sunday without elaborating on the problems.

Floorball, a form of indoor hockey popular in Singapore but not as much in the rest of the 11-member region, is making its full debut at the 28th SEA Games after entering as a demonstration event in Myanmar two years ago.

However, the women's competition which starts on Thursday has already suffered problems after the Philippines' late withdrawal for unspecified reasons left organisers with only three teams, short of the four normally required. Organisers have said the event will still go ahead.

