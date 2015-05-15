KUALA LUMPUR Cagey Malaysia have delayed revealing their gold medal target for next month's Southeast Asian Games in Singapore.

Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin declined to follow Chef de Mission Norza Zakaria in targeting 50 golds at the June 5-16 multi-sport biennial Games for the 11-nation bloc.

"We have yet to come up with the final target," Khairy was quoted as saying by local media in Friday's papers.

"We'll decide eventually ... whether it's the gold medal target or overall medal target. It's something we're still discussing. It's not a matter that we see as urgent. I'll announce it when the time comes."

Khairy added that the measure of Malaysia's success should not be restricted to medals, but also factor in promising performances from younger athletes.

Malaysia won 43 golds at the 2013 SEA Games in Myanmar.

