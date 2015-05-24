KUALA LUMPUR An administrative error by team officials has cost Malaysian gymnast Rachel Yeoh a berth in the Southeast Asian Games squad, local media reported on Sunday.

The 17-year-old was mistakenly left off the list of names submitted to the Olympic Council of Malaysia by the Malaysian Gymnastics Federation officials, the Star reported on Sunday.

Attempts to register her after the May 19 deadline failed and she will now miss the June 5-July 16 Games in Singapore.

"It's a tough situation. We've exhausted all avenues ... there's just no way around it," team manager Abdul Hadi Ahmad told the paper.

