BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are set to approve a plan by German engineering company Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Spain's Gamesa (GAM.MC) to create the world's biggest wind turbine maker, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The European Commission had not asked for concessions, the people said.

The deal will combine Siemens' strength in offshore windpower and Gamesa's strong presence in emerging markets. The wind industry has seen a wave of consolidation in recent months as companies seek to rein in costs and remain competitive.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)