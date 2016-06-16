New Siemens AG headquarters are seen in Munich, Germany, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Siemens AG will pay about $1 billion (703.78 million pounds) to Spain's Gamesa in a deal to merge of the companies' wind energy businesses, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

Gamesa will receive cash as a special dividend from the new wind venture along with 41 percent stake in the business as a part of the deal, Bloomberg said.

Siemens declined to comment, and Gamesa could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours. On Wednesday, Gamesa said it had not reached a deal with Siemens on the planned merger and that negotiations remained open.

The two companies said in January they were discussing a possible deal that would create the world's biggest wind power business and bolster the German engineer's weak position in the onshore market.

