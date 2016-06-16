Exclusive: Deutsche poised to settle over Russian 'mirror trades' - sources
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank may settle investigations by British and U.S. authorities into so-called mirror trades by Russian clients as soon as Tuesday, sources told Reuters.
Siemens AG will pay about $1 billion (703.78 million pounds) to Spain's Gamesa in a deal to merge of the companies' wind energy businesses, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
Gamesa will receive cash as a special dividend from the new wind venture along with 41 percent stake in the business as a part of the deal, Bloomberg said.
Siemens declined to comment, and Gamesa could not be immediately reached outside regular business hours. On Wednesday, Gamesa said it had not reached a deal with Siemens on the planned merger and that negotiations remained open.
The two companies said in January they were discussing a possible deal that would create the world's biggest wind power business and bolster the German engineer's weak position in the onshore market.
PARIS French authorities will head to London next week for a roadshow to try to lure financial jobs to Paris which will show off the French capital's advantages versus Frankfurt as an alternative to Britain's financial centre.
LONDON Growth in Britain's private sector and confidence among consumers remained solid at the turn of the year, according to surveys published on Monday, although both indicators warned about rising inflation in coming months.