GameStop Corp (GME.N), the world's largest retailer of video game products, forecast weak sales for the third quarter on a lack of new game releases and gamers flocking to lower-priced online offerings.

The company expects comparable store sales to fall between 5 percent and 10 percent in the third quarter. It forecast earnings of 28 cents to 36 cents per share, compared with analysts' expectation of 41 cents per share.

GameStop said it was looking into the accounting of its international reporting units and may take a related impairment charge.

Sales of traditional video game products such as consoles have been under pressure globally as gamers turn to lower-priced offerings on the Internet and spend more time on their tablet computers and phones.

Total U.S. sales of videogame hardware and software dropped 20 percent in July after similar trend throughout the second quarter, according to a report by market research firm NPD.

Games software sales were down 23 percent last month, the report said.

GameStop has largely weathered the weakness by focusing on selling new and used games to console owners and expanding its digital and mobile offerings, including sale of iOS and Android devices in some stores.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said sales fell 11.1 percent to $1.55 billion. Net income dropped to $21 million, or 16 cents per share, from $30.9 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $1.60 billion, according to Thomson-Reuters I/B/E/S.

GameStop shares were down 1 percent at $16.93 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

