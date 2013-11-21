Game enthusiasts wait at a local Game Stop gaming store to purchase the latest release of ''Grand Theft Auto Five'' in Encinitas, California September 17, 2013 . REUTERS/Mike Blake

GameStop Corp, the world's largest retailer of video game products, forecast earnings for the crucial holiday shopping quarter that fell short of Wall Street expectations, sending its shares down over 10 percent in morning trading on the Nasdaq.

The company said it expected fourth-quarter earnings of $1.97-$2.14 per share. Analysts on average expected $2.15, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While early indicators show a promising start to sales of the just-launched PlayStation 4 from Sony Corp and pre-orders of the upcoming Xbox One from Microsoft Corp consoles, GameStop expects to see some uncertainties following the release of the new devices in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Officer Paul Raines said.

"When we start estimating console cycles, we understand that there are always allocation challenges, import challenges so we've tried to make what is a reasonable expectation of growth for the fourth quarter. But some investors want us to be even more aggressive," Raines said.

Sales of traditional video game products such as consoles have been pressured by lower-priced online offerings and as gamers spend more time on tablet computers and phones.

Total U.S. sales of videogame hardware and software rose 5 percent in October from a year earlier, slowing from 27 percent growth in September, according to market research firm NPD.

Sales in September were driven primarily by the launch of Take-Two Interactive Software's blockbuster Grand Theft Auto V.

GameStop's third-quarter software sales rose about 43 percent, driven by robust sales of Grand Theft Auto V. Hardware sales rose about 15 percent.

GameStop reported net income of $68.6 million, or 58 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with adjusted net income of $47.2 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said revenue rose to $2.11 billion.

Analysts had expected earnings of 57 cents per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

GameStop shares, which have risen nearly 9 percent in the last three months, were down at $47.72 in morning trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore and Malathi Nayak in San Francisco; Editing by Don Sebastian and Chris Reese)