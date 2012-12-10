NEW YORK Industrial machinery maker SPX Corp SPW.N is in exclusive talks to buy rival Gardner Denver Inc GDI.N and hopes to finalize a deal by the end of the year, four people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Gardner Denver told private equity bidders KKR & Co LP (KKR.N), Advent International and a consortium of TPG Capital LP and Onex Corp OCX.TO to put their pencils down until January while it negotiates a deal with SPX, the people said on condition of anonymity because discussions are confidential.

With a market value of about $3.5 billion, SPX is of similar size to Gardner Denver, which has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion.

Gardner Denver, SPX, KKR, TPG and Advent declined to comment, while Onex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gardner Denver said on October 25 that it was pursuing strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company, after Reuters reported it had asked its financial adviser, Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), to solicit buyout offers.

