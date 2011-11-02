Garmin Ltd posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its forecast for the year as the No.1 U.S. navigation device maker benefits from its high-margin live traffic and mapping services even as shipments continue to fall.

Garmin shares rose 7 percent in trading before the bell. They had closed at $34.19 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.

The company, known for its range of personal navigation devices (PNDs) that once used to be must-haves for car and truck drivers, forecast pro-forma earnings of $2.30-$2.40 a share, up from its prior view of $2-$2.15.

Gross margin is expected to be 47-48 percent, up from its earlier outlook of 45-46 percent.

Revenue is expected to be at $2.6 billion (1.6 billion pound).

Garmin and its European rival TomTom have been hit hard as PNDs lose their battle with navigation-enabled smartphones amid slowing consumer spending.

Last week, TomTom reported a 10 percent drop in sales and said it would switch its focus away from PNDs to auto and mapping services.

To fend off competition from Google Inc and Nokia, which offer free navigation on mobile devices, Garmin has bundled its personal navigation devices with high-margin live traffic and mapping services.

However, this has hurt margins in previous quarters as the company has not been able to recognise the revenue from the added services up front.

Deferred revenue for the third quarter was a lower-than-expected $24 million, which is what boosted margins during that period.

Gross margin increased to 52 percent from the year-ago 50 percent.

Units shipped during the July-September period fell 9 percent to 3.5 million units.

Garmin's third-quarter net income was $150.4 million, or 77 cents a share, down from $279.6 million, or $1.44 a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $667.0 million.

Pro-forma earnings were 71 cents a share.

Analysts expected earnings of 50 cents a share on revenue of $618.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)