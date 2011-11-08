LONDON Italian tolerance of Silvio Berlusconi's shortcomings is itself growing short, according to the Gartman Letter. "We cannot imagine Mr. Berlusconi remaining in power past the end of this year ... But then again, this is Berlusconi; he's had ten lives as a political figure and we are told he's already survived 50 `confidence' votes during his tenure in office. Betting against him has always been a mug's game better left to others."