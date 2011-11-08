Trump - militant attacks 'all over Europe,' some not reported
TAMPA President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe, without giving specific examples.
LONDON Italian tolerance of Silvio Berlusconi's shortcomings is itself growing short, according to the Gartman Letter. "We cannot imagine Mr. Berlusconi remaining in power past the end of this year ... But then again, this is Berlusconi; he's had ten lives as a political figure and we are told he's already survived 50 `confidence' votes during his tenure in office. Betting against him has always been a mug's game better left to others."
TAMPA President Donald Trump on Monday accused the news media of ignoring attacks by Islamist militants in Europe, without giving specific examples.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration.
PARIS French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Monday vowed to fight on for the presidency despite a damaging scandal involving taxpayer-funded payments to his wife for work that a newspaper alleges she did not do.