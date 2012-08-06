British singer and "The X Factor" UK judge Gary Barlow and his wife, Dawn, said on Monday their baby daughter was stillborn, leaving the couple devastated.

"Dawn and I are devastated to announce that we've lost our baby. Poppy Barlow was delivered stillborn on August 4th in London. Our focus now is giving her a beautiful funeral and loving our three children with all our hearts. We'd ask at this painful time that our privacy be respected," Barlow said in a statement.

Barlow, 41, and wife Dawn wed in 2000 and have three children: Daniel, 11, Emily, 10, and Daisy, 3. In February This year Barlow announced on Twitter that they were expecting their fourth child.

Barlow, who rose to fame as the lead singer of 1990s British boy band Take That, has forged a successful solo career in music and television.

He received an Order of the British Empire award at Queen Elizabeth's annual birthday honours this year, and played a key part in organizing a star-studded pop concert as part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June.

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Steve Orlofsky)