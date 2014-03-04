LONDON Ukraine's crisis has prompted fresh calls for Europe to diversify away from Russian natural gas yet despite efforts to find new sources, Russia is set to remain the region's dominant supplier.

Europe has tried to reduce its reliance on Russia but much of the potential new supply will compensate for falling production at home, rather than replace Russian imports, around a third of which pass through Ukraine.

Russia's state-controlled Gazprom is Europe's biggest gas supplier, providing a third of continental demand.

Gazprom has said flows to Europe via Ukraine have not been disrupted but fears for the stability of supply have risen since Russian forces took control of Ukraine's Crimea region and President Vladimir Putin said he had the right to invade his neighbour to protect Russians there after his ally Viktor Yanukovich was ousted.

The crisis has unsettled Europe's gas markets, where prices jumped 10 percent on Monday over fears of a Russian supply cut before retreating on Tuesday.

Moscow has in the past cut supplies to Ukraine when negotiating prices with Kiev, causing shortages because Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas to customers further west especially in central Europe, which gets most of its supplies from Russia.

This reliance sits uncomfortably in Brussels, which dislikes Moscow's use of natural resources for political leverage.

"With the discussions on Ukraine, I think we have seen the political implications of Europe being dependent on so much energy imported from outside. I hope that this political aspect will... be part of the discussions amongst EU leaders when they discuss the future of climate and energy policies," EU climate Action Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said on Tuesday.

She said there was a need to invest into alternative energy supplies inside Europe, such as renewable power capacity, to reduce Europe's annual bill of over 400 billion euros ($550.94 billion) for fossil fuel imports.

European governments and utilities are spending billions to gain access to new gas sources, such a pipeline project to get gas from Azerbaijan, as well liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments from the Middle East, Africa, or North America.

But this is unlikely to be enough to make up for falling domestic production.

"Gazprom has increased its share in European markets because Europe's domestic production has fallen in countries such as Britain and Norway... we see no signals that the situation in Europe will change," Gazprom deputy head Alexander Medvedev said this week in London.

New, non-Russian sources will be slow to come to market, with modest U.S. exports to start up in 2015 and East Mediterranean and East African supplies not expected for export much before 2020. They will also not be big enough to replace any large reduction in Russian imports.

"The EU's talk about diversifying from Russian gas is not really credible. This is only going to happen with a much more committed approach to developing shale gas in eastern Europe, as well as turning more towards coal," said Andrew Neff of IHS Global Insight, which he said was unlikely given Europe's climate targets which favour the use of cleaner gas over coal.

Reuters research shows that other new supplies, such as LNG from North America or the eastern Mediterranean, are unlikely to

exceed 15 bcm a year by 2023.

Analysts also say that the majority of new gas export projects around the world will aim to sell their supplies to Asia, where spot LNG cargoes cost around $20 (11.98 pounds) per million British thermal units, twice as much as in Europe.

RUSSIA DOMINATES

Some politicians in Europe are sanguine about the notion of Russia's supply dominance.

"We have to say that Russia has been, at least for western Europe, an absolutely reliable supplier. We, the Europeans, do not have to worry, but Ukraine has a lot of worries and if Europe is serious about its offering of aid, we have to solve the energy problems of Ukraine," Germany's energy and economy minister Sigmar Gabriel said.

Of the EU's current annual demand for 485 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas, Russia supplies around 160 bcm.

Demand could rise to 585 bcm by 2023 with the Russians supplying as much as 175 bcm, according to Reuters calculations based on data from governments and energy companies, as well as input from research firms and consultancies.

This means that the total amount of gas from Russia is not only set to rise, but Russia's share of Europe's gas market will remain stable around 30 percent.

The key for Russia to cement its position as Europe's dominant gas supplier is the huge South Stream pipeline.

Gazprom plans to pump 63 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year into Europe through the 2,500 km-long pipeline by 2018, crossing the Black Sea into Bulgaria and further into central and southern Europe.

While the project wouldn't solve any problems about supply diversity, it would increase security of supply by avoiding transit through Ukraine.

"The South Stream project has always been quite robust and this (Ukraine) is certainly making a case for having infrastructure that doesn't go through potentially difficult countries," said Eniàs Alvera, head of midstream business at Italy's energy major ENI.

South Stream's stumbling block could be European regulatory approval, which it requires to enter the EU.

Policy makers in Brussels are currently in no mood to grant approval, given the crisis as well as an ongoing probe into Gazprom for misusing its dominant supply position by overcharging some of its EU gas customers.

Gazprom, however, is confident it will overcome the regulatory hurdles, handing out engineering contracts worth 1 billion euros in January to supply parts for South Stream's offshore section.

(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis and Tom Koerkemeier in Brussels, Stephen Jewkes in Milan and Oleg Vukmanovic in London; Editing by Veronica Brown and Anna Willard)