* Firm says little risk of further earthquakes
* Environmental groups say findings add to concerns
* Activists climb rig at Cuadrilla site
(Updates throughout)
By Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, Nov 2 Shale gas exploration triggered
small earthquakes near Blackpool in northwest England earlier
this year, UK firm Cuadrilla Resources said, adding to concerns
about the safety of a technology that is transforming U.S.
energy markets.
A spokesman said on Wednesday tremors were triggered by
pumping vast quantities of water at high pressure 3 kilometres
underground through drill holes in a process known as hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, which is designed to prop open shale
rocks and release trapped gas.
"It is highly probable that the hydraulic fracturing of
Cuadrilla's Preese Hall-1 well did trigger a number of minor
seismic events," a report commissioned by the company said.
Environmentalists on both sides of the Atlantic have lobbied
politicians to ban fracking on concerns it leads to pollution of
ground water and leakage of gas into the atmosphere.
Britain suspended fracking following the May tremor and
commissioned a report into the process, but Cuadrilla has since
said there was little risk that the tremors in April and May of
2.3 and 1.5 on the Richter scale, respectively, would be
repeated.
Cuadrilla said the drill site's combination of geological
factors is "extremely rare" and would be unlikely to occur
together at future drilling locations.
Even if tremors occurred, the magnitude of any future
tremors would be no more than around 3 on the Richter scale as a
"worst-case scenario", it said.
"Cuadrilla's water injection operations take place very far
below the earth's surface, which significantly reduces the
likelihood of a seismic event of less than 3 on the Richter
scale having any impact at all on the surface," the company said
in a statement.
The Lichfield-based company has said its site near Blackpool
had 200 trillion cubic feet of gas in place - enough to cover UK
demand for years.
However, experts questioned the size of the find, and a
financing conducted by a key shareholder in Cuadrilla suggested
gas reserves were below the company's estimate.
ACTIVISTS SLAM FINDINGS
Cuadrilla has proposed implementing a seismic early warning
system to make local people feel safer. But activist and
environmental groups say the measure would mask the real risks
of fracking in Britain.
WWF-UK has called for a moratorium on shale gas exploration
until environmental risks have been properly assessed.
"These findings are worrying and are likely to add to the
very real concerns that people have about fracking and shale
gas," Nick Molho, head of energy policy at WWF-UK said.
France banned shale drilling in July in the face of concerns
about potential environmental damage due to the large amounts of
water and detergents used in fracking.
On top of earthquake risks, the U.S. experience shows shale
drilling sucks funding away from renewable energy projects while
at the same time polluting air and water supplies, according to
Friends of the Earth.
However, legal experts say findings presented to the UK's
Department of Energy and Climate Change signal that a suspension
on fracking in the UK is not likely to last.
"In the U.S., where significant shale gas development has
been underway for many years ... there have been very few
instances of water contamination," said Lynne Freeman, partner
at law firm Reed Smith.
"Those instances have largely resulted from surface spills
or improperly cemented well casing, and the fracking process has
earned a strong safety and environmental record," she said.
PROTESTERS STORM RIG
Ahead of the fracking report's publication, nine protesters
from Frack-Off, a UK anti-fracking group, ran on to the
company's drilling site at Hesketh Bank before dawn and scaled
the rig using climbing equipment, the group said.
Frack-Off says it intended to draw attention to the harmful
effects of shale drilling on local environments and bring
operations to a standstill "for as long as possible".
Cuadrilla said it is working with police to remove four
protesters attached to a rig.
