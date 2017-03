LONDON, April 2 ConocoPhillips on Tuesday brought forward a planned 10-day maintenance outage at its J-Block gas fields in the UK North Sea to commence from April 3, it said in a market message.

The operator had initially said maintenance would commence from April 8.

It announced a revised "10 day shutdown commencing 3rd April 2013," although it warned the dates were weather dependent.

The fields, which include Judy, Joanne, Jade and Jasmine, typically produce between 4.5 million and 5 million cubic metres per day of gas, ConocoPhillips said.