* Winter temperatures expected below average-Grid
* Total winter gas season demand unchanged
* Coal to dominate power generation sector
LONDON, Oct 10 The UK's National Grid
expects peak gas demand at 516 million cubic meters/day
(mcm/day) in the coming winter, 9 mcm/day above its preliminary
forecast, it said in its outlook report on Wednesday.
"For security planning the 2012/13 peak gas demand forecast
assumes a high level of gas demand for power generation," it
said.
Although temperatures are expected to drop below average
levels this winter, the average consumption forecast for the
forthcoming October-March period is little changed from last
year levels, it said.
Total demand for the October-March period, which makes up
the so-called winter gas season, is estimated at 50.9 billion
cubic metres, figures show.
That is unchanged versus Grid's preliminary forecast issued
in July but is below the 55.2 bcm in the previous winter.
Gas-fired power generation is expected to become
increasingly marginalised in Britain's electricity mix as cheap
U.S. coal displaces comparatively expensive gas.
"For gas and coal to be equitable the gas price for winter
2012/13 needs to fall by about 40% or around 30p/therm,
alternatively there needs to be a further increase in the coal
price by about $80/tonne," National Grid said.
Prompt physical coal delivered to Europe currently fetches
about $90 a tonne, with prices widely believed capped at around
the $100 mark, suggesting it will retain its position as the
cheapest power plant fuel.
The grid operator pegged maximum forecast gas supplies from
the UK Continental Shelf at 138 mcm/day, 7 percent lower than
the equivalent forecast for the previous winter.
Declines are primarily driven by a historic trend of falling
output from Britain's maturing gas fields.
"The decline would have been less as there are numerous new
fields expected to come on stream during winter 2012/13, however
these have been offset by our assumption of a limited
contribution from Elgin Franklin," Grid said.
Total's North Sea Elgin and Franklin gas field was shut down
in late March following the evacuation of the Elgin platform
after workers detected a gas leak.
Expanded gas storage facilities including Rough, the UK's
biggest, as well as mid-range sites like Holford and Aldbrough
and new facilities like Hill Top Farm should help meet higher
peak winter demand, Grid said.
The operator identified uncertainty over liquefied natural
gas (LNG) shipments as the biggest potential impediment to
meeting demand in the UK this winter, given that cargoes can be
diverted to higher paying markets in Asia.