LONDON Aug 15 Operator BP has completed maintenance at its North Sea oil and gas Unity Riser platform following planned repairs, it said on Monday.

"BP has completed the planned maintenance on the Unity Riser platform," a spokesman said.

BP's Unity Riser platform links the Bruce, Nelson, Britannia and Graben area oil and gas fields to the Forties pipeline.

Last week the spokesman said that repairs had a limited impact on throughout from the facility. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)