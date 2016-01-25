Post Holdings set to buy Britain's Weetabix in $1.76 billion deal - source
Post Holdings, the No.3 U.S. cereal company, is set to acquire British cereal company Weetabix in a $1.76 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said.
LONDON Centrica announced another unplanned outage at its North Morecambe gas sub-terminal on Monday, after it previously said one on Sunday had ended.
The production rate was revised to 1.2 million cubic metres per day at midday from zero previously.
Popular video streaming service Netflix Inc added fewer subscribers than analysts' had estimated, both internationally and in the United States, in the first quarter, sending its shares down about 3 percent after the bell on Monday.