LONDON Britain’s gas contract for working days next week fell by 5.3 percent on Friday to 34.10 pence per therm.

British gas contracts were pushed lower by an oversupplied system.

An unplanned outage at Norway’s Kaarstoe processing plant which cut exports of gas to Britain is expected to end over the weekend, operator Gassco said.

