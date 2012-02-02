(Adds detail, background)

LONDON Feb 2 UK prompt gas prices hit fresh session highs not seen since January 2009, when the Russia-Ukraine gas dispute strangled supplies to Europe, as cold weather lifted demand.

The day-ahead contract surged more than 11 percent to 70 pence per therm on Thursday as Britain struggled under freezing weather conditions to import enough gas to meet demand.

Gas shortages also pushed the spot contract to a three-year high, at 68.50 pence, as Siberian cold fronts sweeping over Europe boosted heating demand in the UK to the highest recorded level this winter.

The UK gas network was 10 million cubic meters/day undersupplied, which amounted to roughly 4 percent of Thursday demand.

Sub-zero temperatures lifted overall demand 20 percent above the seasonal average, data from National Grid showed.

Forecasters expect the freeze to last until the end of the week as a stable high-pressure system hangs over the country, which could lead to a further rise in prices.

Britain pumped more gas out of underground storage sites to handle the increase in demand, depleting stocks at a rate of 120 million cubic meters/day.

Because this is Europe's first cold snap in what has otherwise been an unusually mild winter, gas storage levels were still healthy.

Britain's gas storage sites were almost 73 percent full on Wednesday afternoon, compared with a European average of 65.17 percent, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.

At this point last year, storage sites were below 50 percent filled across Europe. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)