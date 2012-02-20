LONDON Feb 20 Shell on Monday announced maintenance work in April, August and September on two UK natural-gas terminals and one sub-sea pipeline in the North Sea, limiting supplies to the UK's gas market.

Shell announced an outage on its UK Bacton terminal on 13, 14 and 28 April, leading to a loss of 11 million cubic meters/day in supply.

Its terminal at Bacton will see another outage between 11 and 14 September, leading to a daily loss of 21 mcm in supply.

A 12-day maintenance period on the Shearwater Elgin Area Line (SEAL), a sub-sea pipeline located in the North Sea, from August 1 will reduce supplies to Britain by 15 mcm/day, Shell said.

Turning to its terminal at St Fergus in Scotland, Shell announced an 18-day outage period starting from August 23.

That will cut supply to the UK, Europe's biggest gas market, by 25 mcm/day, Shell said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)