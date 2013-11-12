A gas cooker is seen in Boroughbridge, northern England in this November 13, 2012 file photograph. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

LONDON Britain's Rough gas storage site will cut withdrawal capacity by 21 percent for five hours from 1100 GMT until 1600 GMT on Tuesday, operator Centrica said in a market note.

The storage site provides much-needed supply flexibility when Britain's gas market is undersupplied.

Britain's gas market is currently undersupplied by 25 million cubic metres/day.

Centrica added that market participants will not be able to inject gas into Rough for 14 days from 0600 GMT on November 18.

The facility will also reduce its withdrawal capacity by 21 percent for four days from 0600 GMT on November 21.

