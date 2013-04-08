LONDON, April 8 Britain's 300 million cubic metre (mcm) capacity gas storage site at Humbly Grove has experienced an outage, Petronas Energy Trading said on Monday.

"The operational capability of the Humbly Grove Storage Facility is currently reduced to zero," the company, a unit of Malaysia's state-owned Petronas, said in a market message.

It added that the cause of the outage is under investigation.

The facility has a maximum flow rate of around 7 mcm per day.