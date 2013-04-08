LONDON, April 8 Britain's 300 million cubic metre capacity gas storage site at Humbly Grove will return to full operations after 1800 BST on Monday, after experiencing an outage earlier in the day, operator Petronas Energy Trading said in a note.

"It is anticipated that Humbly Grove will return to full operational capability after 18:00hrs this evening," the company, a unit of Malaysia's state-owned Petronas, said in a market message.

The facility, which has a maximum flow rate of around 7 mcm per day, went offline this morning.