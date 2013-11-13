LONDON Nov 13 An unexpected outage at Britain's Rough gas storage site is now due to end in the early hours of Friday, later than expected, operator Centrica said in a market note.

For the second time on Wednesday, Centrica extended the period of maintenance, which is now due to last until 0200 GMT on Friday according to its revised estimate.

The revision extends the outage by eight hours, bringing the total to 52 hours.

Centrica had posted a note late on Tuesday to say that production and injection at the site was "100 percent unavailable" from 2142 GMT that night.