LONDON, July 6 EDF Energy's expanded gas storage site at Hill Top Farm in Cheshire, England will be operated by its trading arm once the facility resumes operations later this year, EDF said on Friday.

The first storage cavern was commissioned in December 2011 until work was suspended this April for further development.

"When the gas plant is commissioned there will be two operational cavities with a total storage capacity of broadly 234 gigawatt hours (GWh)," EDF said.

"As the remaining cavities are brought into operation the facility will play a vital role in the UK's energy infrastructure," it said.

EDF plans to develop 10 caverns in total by 2017 with an estimated storage capacity of 1,070 GWh.

"This arrangement will provide EDF Trading with sole access to the Hill Top Farm gas storage capacity," the company said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey)