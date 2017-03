Britain's Aldbrough gas storage withdrawal capacity was reduced by an unplanned outage on Wednesday, its operator SSE said.

The outage has reduced gas withdrawal capacity by 121.5 gigawatt-hours per day (GWh/d), with the outage expected to last until 1700 GMT on Aug. 21, it added.

Aldbrough has full installed withdrawal capacity of 342.3 GWh/d.

